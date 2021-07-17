Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Down 68.7% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $273,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $69.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

