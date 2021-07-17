Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the June 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 845,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 646,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 101,566 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 627,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,986 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10.

