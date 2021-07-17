Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Shares of INVH opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

