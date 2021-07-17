Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Iron Mountain worth $22,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.