iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 681.7% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.