iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 59,760 shares.The stock last traded at $46.86 and had previously closed at $46.81.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
