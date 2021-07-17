iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 59,760 shares.The stock last traded at $46.86 and had previously closed at $46.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,404,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,718,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

