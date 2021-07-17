iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF makes up about 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 5.13% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ ENZL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,945. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97.

