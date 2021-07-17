iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,100 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the June 15th total of 995,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,616,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,791,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.48 during midday trading on Friday. 767,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,773. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

