ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised ITM Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.63.

ITMPF stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

