ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE:ITT traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,630. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12. ITT has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.