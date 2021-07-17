J Scott Wolchko Sells 20,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,543,200.00.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.