J Scott Wolchko Sells 20,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,543,200.00.
J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 23rd, J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00.
Shares of FATE stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
FATE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.
