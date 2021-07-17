Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.450 EPS.

JBL stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. Jabil has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,352 shares of company stock worth $5,284,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

