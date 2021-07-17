Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report $257.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.00 million and the highest is $262.17 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $242.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.93. 301,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.77. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $75.69 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,889,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,379,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.