James R. Meiers Sells 23,826 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) insider James R. Meiers sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $467,942.64.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

