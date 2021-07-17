Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 620.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,542 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after buying an additional 2,942,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $148,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -692.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

