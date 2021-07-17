Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 214.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHYB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 222.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.