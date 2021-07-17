Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,184 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.79% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17.

