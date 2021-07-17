Jane Street Group LLC Has $7.48 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 734.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

