Jane Street Group LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 278.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $351,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.