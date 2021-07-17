Jane Street Group LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 114,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 163,006 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJL opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

