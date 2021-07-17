Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $282,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.