Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,591 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $57,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.73. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

