Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,010 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $67,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

