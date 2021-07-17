Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.31% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $52,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $674.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $619.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.84 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

