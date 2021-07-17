Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $64.51 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 831.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111,744 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.27% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $64,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.