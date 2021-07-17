Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 547,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 71.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.75 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813 in the last ninety days. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.91.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

