Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 199,121 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 199,121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $54,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

