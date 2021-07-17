Jarvis Network One Day Volume Reaches $438,691.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $438,691.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.08 or 0.00796308 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

