Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.50

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) announced a dividend on Friday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JIM opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.54 million and a P/E ratio of 21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Jarvis Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 156.25 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 308 ($4.02).

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

