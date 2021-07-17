Jawad A. Ahsan Sells 45,949 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 45,949 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $5,745,922.45.

AXON opened at $173.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

