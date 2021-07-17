Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FUJIFILM in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

FUJIY opened at $71.94 on Thursday. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

