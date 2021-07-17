Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 1,760,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,329. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,548,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $9,317,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

