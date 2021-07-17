JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $23,573,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after buying an additional 618,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after buying an additional 412,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,020,628 shares of company stock worth $288,454,753. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

