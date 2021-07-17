Jesse N. Hunter Sells 15,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) insider Jesse N. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $186,150.00.

Jesse N. Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00.

Centene stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

