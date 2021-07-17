John C. Bolger Sells 1,876 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 1,876 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total transaction of $133,965.16.
Shares of FLGT opened at $76.31 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.
