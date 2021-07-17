John C. Bolger Sells 1,876 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 1,876 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total transaction of $133,965.16.

Shares of FLGT opened at $76.31 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

