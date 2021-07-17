Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,562 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,287. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $442.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

