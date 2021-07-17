Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 15,078 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,807,496.56. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $249.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

