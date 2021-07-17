Joseph S. Steinberg Buys 359,646 Shares of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 359,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,110,937.90.

Crimson Wine Group stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

