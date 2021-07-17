JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €106.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €89.19 ($104.93) on Tuesday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.13.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

