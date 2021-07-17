JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 131.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,014 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

TEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

