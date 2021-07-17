JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NN were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NN by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NN by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNBR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NNBR opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.61 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

