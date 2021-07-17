JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 105,192 PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRWAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,480,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,468,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of FRWAU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRWAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU).

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.