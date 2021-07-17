JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 77.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of URA opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

