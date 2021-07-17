JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.32.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.