JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $459.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

