JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

OTCMKTS:THMAU opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

