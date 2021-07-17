Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6,140 ($80.22). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,070 ($79.30), with a volume of 3,818 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £391.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,064.19.

In related news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, with a total value of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

