Jung Jennifer Fall Sells 1,932 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 917,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,106. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

