Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

KSU stock opened at $266.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.63. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

