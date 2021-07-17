Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.
KSU stock opened at $266.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.63. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.