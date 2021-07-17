Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $266.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

